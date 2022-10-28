Today is Friday October 28, 2022
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2022 at 4:45 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Two people familiar with the deal say that Elon Musk is in control of Twitter and has ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s chief lawyer. The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the sale, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the personnel moves. The departures come just hours before the deal was expected to be finalized on Friday, the deadline set by a Delaware judge who threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.



