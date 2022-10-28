Today is Friday October 28, 2022
Texas chief says state police ‘did not fail’ in Uvalde

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2022 at 4:45 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Texas’ state police chief says his department did not fail Uvalde during the hesitant law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting. After the meeting Thursday, Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales joined angry parents of some of the 19 children killed in calling for Col. Steve McCraw to resign. McCraw defended his agency during a meeting of the state’s Public Safety Commission, making the case that failures uncovered to date do not warrant his removal . He insisted he was not shirking from accountability. Uvalde families bristled and asked how DPS could not have failed, given that troopers were among the first on the scene. Two teachers were also killed in the May 24 massacre.



