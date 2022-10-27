Today is Thursday October 27, 2022
8 dead in Oklahoma house fire, police say

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2022 at 8:13 pm
(BROKEN ARROW, Okla.) -- Eight people are dead in a house fire in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, police said Thursday.

The fire took place on the 400 block of South Hickory Avenue, police said.

"BAPD continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is a complex scene given the state of the house due to the fire damage," the department wrote on Twitter.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

Broken Arrow is a suburb of Tulsa and is located about 125 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.

