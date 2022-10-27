Teen held in Tyler homicide

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2022 at 3:45 pm

TYLER — A 14-year-old juvenile turned himself in to law enforcement Thursday on a charge of capital murder following a recent homicide. He was booked into the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center. On October 22nd at around 2:47 p.m., officers responded to N. Broadway Ave. between 24th and 26th Streets. A victim was located on the sidewalk and transported to UT Health, where he died as a result of gunshot wounds. Witnesses said two suspects were seen running after the shooting. The victim has been identified as Cornelius Tims, 43, of Tyler. The other suspect is still sought. If you have any information on this case, contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

