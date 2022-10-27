Officials still seek man missing since Sept. 8

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2022 at 12:36 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – Officials with Henderson County said they are still searching for a missing man who was last seen on Sept. 8. According to our news partner KETK, Cody Eugene Gates, 45, is 5’10” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Officials said he is normally seen wearing a baseball cap but is known to shave his head. Law enforcement said Gates would usually travel to the Van Zandt or Smith County areas. “Still, as of today, we haven’t been able to locate him, his family hasn’t been able to locate him,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said on Wednesday. “This isn’t normal behavior for him.”

Officials said Gates is reported to have at one time been driving a 2004 White Dodge Avenger with a possible Texas license plate of PLN 2426. “Cody has a teenage son who is very concerned about his dad,” officials said. “Cody was last seen with an unknown female by the name of Sam.” Anyone with information on his whereabouts or how to reach him is asked to contact Henderson County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigator Sherry Powers.

