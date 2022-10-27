Today is Thursday October 27, 2022
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2022 at 12:29 pm
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wifeSHREVEPORT, La. – A Harrison County man awaits extradition from Texas to Louisiana after Shreveport police investigated a tip that said he attempted to orchestrate a murder-for-hire-plot. That’s according to our news partner KETK and its sister stations KTAL and KMSS. Police say a citizen contacted them on Oct. 12 claiming that 41-year-old Jarred Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged wife’s murder. Investigators determined there was enough credible evidence to pursue an arrest and a warrant was secured. On Oct. 21, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnson on outstanding warrants at his home without incident. Johnson is in the Harrison County Jail awaiting extradition to Caddo Parish, where he will be charged with one count of solicitation for murder. Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.



