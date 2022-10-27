Tyler among Abbott’s Wednesday campaign stops

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2022 at 10:41 am

TYLER — Tyler was among the stops Governor Abbott made Wednesday on the campaign trail, along with Addison and Denison. During his tour, Abbott urged supporters to text their friends, saying, “I know that all of you on average have at least 100 contacts in your phone.” He also took a swipe at Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke, telling onlookers, “When Beto was on city council, he raised property taxes three different times. We cannot trust him in the governor’s office.” O’Rourke made stops in Waco and Round Rock Wednesday.

During a recent appearance in Longview, O’Rourke said, “Too often, Democrats write this part of the state off, but..we are showing up and with this community.” According to our news partner KETK, he also took the opportunity to address many concerns Texans have, including immigration. “We need a Texas-based guest worker program where we can connect those who want to come into this country to work with jobs where we would otherwise be unable to fill,” added O’Rourke.

Go Back