Today is Thursday October 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler among Abbott’s Wednesday campaign stops

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2022 at 10:41 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler among Abbott’s Wednesday campaign stopsTYLER — Tyler was among the stops Governor Abbott made Wednesday on the campaign trail, along with Addison and Denison. During his tour, Abbott urged supporters to text their friends, saying, “I know that all of you on average have at least 100 contacts in your phone.” He also took a swipe at Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke, telling onlookers, “When Beto was on city council, he raised property taxes three different times. We cannot trust him in the governor’s office.” O’Rourke made stops in Waco and Round Rock Wednesday.

During a recent appearance in Longview, O’Rourke said, “Too often, Democrats write this part of the state off, but..we are showing up and with this community.” According to our news partner KETK, he also took the opportunity to address many concerns Texans have, including immigration. “We need a Texas-based guest worker program where we can connect those who want to come into this country to work with jobs where we would otherwise be unable to fill,” added O’Rourke.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC