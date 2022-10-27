Today is Thursday October 27, 2022
Musk doesn’t seek a “free-for-all hellscape” for Twitter

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2022 at 9:48 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Elon Musk is telling Twitter advertisers he is buying the platform to “help humanity” and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything can be said with no consequences. The message to advertisers posted Thursday on Twitter came a day before Musk’s deadline for closing his $44 billion deal to buy the social-media company and take it private. He said in the post that he’s buying the company because “it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square.”

 



