Elon Musk, nearing Twitter deal, says site will continue to police hateful content

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2022 at 9:51 am

CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who appears set to acquire Twitter, said on Thursday that he plans to police some content on the platform that falls short of breaking the law, signaling that he will preserve more content moderation than he had previously indicated.

Musk, an avowed proponent of free speech, has faced questions from some analysts over the potential loss of users and advertisers if a more permissive approach to content allows hate speech and false information to proliferate on the platform.

In a letter directed at advertisers on Twitter, Musk explained the motivation behind his bid for the platform and his plans for content policing.

"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," Musk said.

"Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said without consequences!” he added. “In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences."

Musk, who faces a deadline to acquire Twitter this week or move forward with a legal proceeding, posted a video on Wednesday of what appeared to be a visit with the company.

