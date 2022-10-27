Today is Thursday October 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Second railroad union rejects deal, adding to strike worries

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2022 at 8:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A second railroad union has rejected its deal with the major U.S. freight railroads, reflecting workers’ increasing frustration with the lack of paid sick time in the industry. The vote by the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen adds to concerns about the possibility of a strike next month that could cripple the economy. More than 60% of union members opposed the five-year contract, even though it included 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Six smaller rail unions have approved their deals, but all 12 unions must ratify them to prevent a strike. If a walkout does happen, then Congress may step in to block it and impose terms on the workers.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC