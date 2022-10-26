Today is Wednesday October 26, 2022
Man gets death for killing Texas agency’s first Sikh deputy

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2022 at 4:54 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – A man has received a death sentence for the fatal 2019 shooting of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. A Harris County jury deliberated about 35 minutes Wednesday before returning the death sentence for 50-year-old Robert Solis. The jury convicted him of capital murder last week in Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal’s killing. According to trial evidence, Solis shot the 42-year-old deputy multiple times during a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood 18 miles northwest of Houston. Dhaliwal was returning to his patrol car when Solis shot him from behind.



