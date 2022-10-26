Longview city employee terminated after self-reporting personal use of city credit card

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2022 at 4:57 pm

LONGVIEW — An employee with the City of Longview was terminated after self-reporting misuse of a city credit card for personal reasons, city officials confirmed. According to out news partner KETK, Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley says the employee was terminated on Oct. 17. The city said that the employee reported misusing the city credit card for about 18 months. The person was employed by the City of Longview in Dec. 2019, Yeakley said. The Longview Police Department has initiated a criminal investigation, and the city will work with a third-party independent auditor to review all financial dealings that the employee was involved with.

