Today is Wednesday October 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Longview city employee terminated after self-reporting personal use of city credit card

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2022 at 4:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview city employee terminated after self-reporting personal use of city credit cardLONGVIEW — An employee with the City of Longview was terminated after self-reporting misuse of a city credit card for personal reasons, city officials confirmed. According to out news partner KETK, Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley says the employee was terminated on Oct. 17. The city said that the employee reported misusing the city credit card for about 18 months. The person was employed by the City of Longview in Dec. 2019, Yeakley said. The Longview Police Department has initiated a criminal investigation, and the city will work with a third-party independent auditor to review all financial dealings that the employee was involved with.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC