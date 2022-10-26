Bond reduced for suspect in deputy’s death

TYLER – Bond has been reduced from $750,000 to $500,000 for a Grand Prairie man indicted for intoxicated manslaughter in the death of a Smith County deputy. According to our news partner KETK, the parents of 21-year-old Daniel Nyabuto said their son has no money to post bond. Despite disagreements, the prosecution and defense agreed the bond should be reasonable and non-oppressive. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was killed in July after the back of his patrol unit was rear-ended on Highway 155 near CR 1237 at a moderate speed while he was standing at the back of the car. Nyabuto, initially arrested for intoxication assault, has remained in jail since the day of the crash. The charge was upgraded to intoxicated manslaughter causing death of a peace officer after Bustos died in the hospital.

