Today is Wednesday October 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Bond reduced for suspect in deputy’s death

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2022 at 2:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Bond reduced for suspect in deputy’s deathTYLER – Bond has been reduced from $750,000 to $500,000 for a Grand Prairie man indicted for intoxicated manslaughter in the death of a Smith County deputy. According to our news partner KETK, the parents of 21-year-old Daniel Nyabuto said their son has no money to post bond. Despite disagreements, the prosecution and defense agreed the bond should be reasonable and non-oppressive. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was killed in July after the back of his patrol unit was rear-ended on Highway 155 near CR 1237 at a moderate speed while he was standing at the back of the car. Nyabuto, initially arrested for intoxication assault, has remained in jail since the day of the crash. The charge was upgraded to intoxicated manslaughter causing death of a peace officer after Bustos died in the hospital.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC