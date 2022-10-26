Football games move due to weather

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2022 at 3:08 pm

TYLER – Due to possible inclement weather on Friday, October 28, and agreed upon by all schools involved, the following Tyler ISD varsity football games have been moved to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27: Longview vs. Tyler High at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium and Tyler Legacy vs. North Forney at Forney City Bank Stadium. Tyler ISD sub-varsity games were rescheduled for Wednesday, October 26. Meantime, the Brownsboro at Rusk varsity game is now set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

