Today is Wednesday October 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Football games move due to weather

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2022 at 3:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Football games move due to weatherTYLER – Due to possible inclement weather on Friday, October 28, and agreed upon by all schools involved, the following Tyler ISD varsity football games have been moved to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27: Longview vs. Tyler High at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium and Tyler Legacy vs. North Forney at Forney City Bank Stadium. Tyler ISD sub-varsity games were rescheduled for Wednesday, October 26. Meantime, the Brownsboro at Rusk varsity game is now set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

 



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC