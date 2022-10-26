Today is Wednesday October 26, 2022
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ landing on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD November 1

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2022 at 2:16 pm
Paramount Pictures

Paramount Home Entertainment has announced that the biggest film of the year, and of Tom Cruise's career, Top Gun: Maverick, will come to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD November 1.

In addition to a high-def presentation of the film, the 4K and Blu releases will come packed with featurettes about the making of the $1.3 billion-grossing film.

Included will be some 110 minutes of bonus content, including how Cruise and his co-stars, including Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Monica Barbaro, and director Joseph Kosinski actually captured the most realistic aerial scenes in Hollywood history.

Also included are videos about Cruise's passion for flying in real life, as well as music videos for tracks from the film from Lady Gaga and One Republic.

