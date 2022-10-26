Marshall shooting suspect arrested; invesyigation continues

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2022 at 12:32 pm

MARSHALL — Marshall police have arrested a shooting suspect but continue to investigate the case. Demon Bray, 38, of Marshall is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Oct. 25 at 2:23 p.m., offficers were called to a location on East End Blvd. North. According to a news release, witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired shots at a gold Buick LaSabre. The gunshot victim was able to drive himself to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, where he was interviewed by Marshall police. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Bray, who police say was captured without incident. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

