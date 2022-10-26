City of Tyler wins national and statewide excellence awards

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2022 at 12:22 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council was presented Wednesday with national and statewide awards recognizing various city programs. The city earned two 2022 Municipal Excellence Awards from the Texas Municipal League recognizing the city’s management innovation and public safety programs for cities with populations over 25,000, according to a news release. One award recognized the city for its Infants at Work pilot program, which allows parents to bring their babies to work until they are six months old. The city was also honored for the addition of a Homeless Coordinator position for the Tyler Police Department. And Smith County Champions for Children gave the city its 2022 Corporate Champion Award for the city’s effort in supporting employees with newborn children through the Infants at Work program.

The City of Tyler Communications team also won international, national and statewide excellence awards this year. The 2020-2021 Annual Report received the Award of Excellence from the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers (TAMIO). The city’s Roses and Weeds Podcast earned the national excellence award for Most Innovative Communications from The City-County Communications and Marketing Association (3CMA). Lastly, two Walking with Bob videos received the international Hermes Platinum Awards from Hermes Creative Awards, termed an “international competition for creative professionals.”

“These awards recognize that these projects, our City Council’s direction, and our employees are among the best in the state,” said City Manager Ed Broussard as quoted in the release. “It is a great honor to our organization and our community.”

