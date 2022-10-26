Today is Wednesday October 26, 2022
No U.S.-born Black players expected in World Series, a first since 1950

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2022 at 11:27 am
HOUSTON (AP) – No U.S.-born Black players are projected to be on World Series rosters when the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros meet this week. Only once since Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier in 1947 has there been a World Series without at least one Black player. It happened in 1950 when the New York Yankees played the Phillies. Slightly over 7% of players on opening day rosters this season were Black. The Astros and Phillies will announce their 26-man rosters several hours before Game 1 on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.



