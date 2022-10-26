Mexico scraps daylight savings time except along border

October 26, 2022

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate has approved a bill to eliminate daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year. Some cities and towns along the U.S. border can retain daylight saving time, presumably because they are so linked to U.S. cities. The Senate approved the measure Wednesday on a 59-25 vote, with 12 abstentions. Those who opposed the measure said that less daylight in the afternoon could affect opportunities for children and adults to get exercise. And businesses like restaurants may have to close earlier as many crime-wary Mexicans often try to be off the streets after dark.

