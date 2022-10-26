Dallas capital murder suspect arrested in East Texas

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2022 at 7:53 am

GRAND SALINE — A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, according to our news partner KETK. Julio David Falcon, 17, was located on North Waldrip Street in Grand Saline around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline Police Department and the United States Marshals Service arrested the teenager. Falcon was booked into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. Officials said they are still investigating the incident. “This was a great example of law enforcement agencies working together to keep our communities safe,” said the Grand Saline Police Department.

