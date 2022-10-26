5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose, California

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2022 at 5:12 am

Gary S Chapman/Getty Images

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose, California, on Tuesday.

Santa Clara County's Fire Department said it hasn't received any calls for service.

Santa Cruz County officials said no schools were damaged and classes have resumed.

Cal OES is actively coordinating with local authorities in the region to evaluate any preliminary damage or issues created as a result of this earthquake and provide any assistance that is needed from the state level. https://t.co/Zq5HKbsNjV — California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) October 25, 2022

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said this was the Bay Area's largest earthquake since the 6.0-magnitude quake in Napa in 2014.

The Bay Area earthquake was on the Calaveras fault. The largest quake in the Bay Area since the 2014 Napa quake M6.0https://t.co/nbDx242Rmv — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) October 25, 2022

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back