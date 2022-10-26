Today is Wednesday October 26, 2022
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose, California

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2022 at 5:12 am
Gary S Chapman/Getty Images

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose, California, on Tuesday.

Santa Clara County's Fire Department said it hasn't received any calls for service.

Santa Cruz County officials said no schools were damaged and classes have resumed.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said this was the Bay Area's largest earthquake since the 6.0-magnitude quake in Napa in 2014.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



