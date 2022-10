Scoreboard roundup — 10/25/22

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2022 at 4:52 am

iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 120, Detroit 99

New Orleans 113, Dallas 111

Oklahoma City 108, LA Clippers 94

Phoenix 134, Golden State 105

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Minnesota 3, Montreal 1

New Jersey 6 Detroit 2

Boston 3, Dallas 1

Arizona 6, Columbus 3

Colorado 3, NY Rangers 2 (SO)

Chicago 4, Florida 2

Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1

Seattle 5, Buffalo 1

Los Angeles 4, Tampa Bay 2

Vegas 4, San Jose 2

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back