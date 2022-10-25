Today is Tuesday October 25, 2022
Ukrainian man charged in U.S. with “Raccoon” malware scheme

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2022 at 5:46 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – U.S. prosecutors say a Ukrainian man has been arrested on federal cybercrime charges in an alleged scheme that for years used malware to steal information from millions of people around the world. An indictment unsealed this month charges Mark Sokolovsky with renting a program know as Raccoon Infostealer, which others used to steal personal information and financial data from more than two million people. Prosecutors say Sokolovsky was arrested by authorities in the Netherlands in March. The 26-year-old is appealing to stop his extradition to Texas for trial. Court records do not list an attorney for him.



