Condition of Texas teen shot eating hamburger “touch and go”

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2022 at 5:45 pm

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer three weeks ago as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger is still in the hospital and his condition remains “very touch and go,” his father said Tuesday in the family’s first public comments since the shooting. Eric Cantu said at a Tuesday news conference that his son is “getting slightly better” but that his many wounds “are great.” Attorney Ben Crump said the family has been told that the now-fired officer who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu racially profiled him. Cantu was shot on Oct. 2 by Officer James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot. After the shooting, the officer was fired and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official.

