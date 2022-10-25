Today is Tuesday October 25, 2022
One dead in East Texas plane crash

One dead in East Texas plane crashHENDERSON COUNTY — The FAA and NTSB are investigating after a pilot was killed in a plane crash on the south shore of Lake Palestine Friday afternoon. The single-engine Vans RV12 crashed after taking off from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, with only the pilot on board, according to the FAA. The name of the person killed in the crash was not immediately released. The NTSB is leading the investigation and will provide additional updates.



