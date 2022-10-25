Today is Tuesday October 25, 2022
Woman sentenced for child abandonment dies

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2022 at 4:28 pm
Woman sentenced for child abandonment diesTYLER – A Tyler woman who was sentenced to eight years in prison for child abandonment died on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to our news partner KETK, Kelsey Frazier, 28, was at the Marlin Unit in Marlin, Texas, near Waco. She died from cardiac arrest at a hospital in Marlin, said the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Frazier was sentenced in March of 2021 after she pleaded guilty to leaving an 11-month-old girl in her bathroom closet for three hours. The case was prosecuted in the 241st District Court in Smith County.



