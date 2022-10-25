Today is Tuesday October 25, 2022
Long-missing teen still sought

October 25, 2022
Long-missing teen still soughtTYLER — Tyler police seek your help finding 17-year-old Evie Camacho, who has been missing since January 8, 2020. Police say Evie’s height and weight from 2020 were 5’4” and 120 lbs. According to authorities, Evie is possibly in the company of her biological mother and may still be in the Tyler area, but this has not been verified. They add that her family has not been cooperative. If you have information related to this case, contact Detective Holland at 903-531-1098.



