Today is Tuesday October 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Gap releases statement on cutting ties with Ye

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2022 at 2:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Good Morning America

Following Adidas’ announcement Tuesday that it was cutting ties with Ye, Gap released a statement reiterating why the company ended its partnership with the rapper last month.

“In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner's recent remarks and behavior further underscore why,” the statement reads. “We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com.”

The statement continues, “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

There has been growing pressure on major brands to cut ties with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West after he made antisemitic remarks on Twitter a few weeks ago.

Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency announced Monday that it would no longer represent the rapper, while film and television studio MRC said it would shelve a documentary on West.

Several reports have also stated that brands such as Balenciaga will no longer work with Ye.

Forbes confirmed Tuesday that with the loss of the Adidas partnership, Ye no longer has billionaire status.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC