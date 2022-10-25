“Audience first”: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson touts ‘Black Adam”s 90% fan score

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2022 at 12:50 pm

Warner Bros. Pictures

The initial critics reviews for Black Adam might have had Warner Bros. Discovery execs biting their nails, but as a new ad touts, "the fans have spoken."

The superhero movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gained just a 39% critics score on the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes but opened to more than $67 million over the weekend, taking the top slot at the U.S. box office and proving the movie, and its star, to be critic-proof.

Johnson admitted as much in an Instagram post Tuesday, in which he forwarded the TV spot, which also touted the movie's 90% audience score. "THANK YOU SO MUCH to all of you for making BLACK ADAM a monumental and historical WIN this weekend," Johnson said before adding, "New Era. Audience First."

Black Adam's worldwide take is $140 million.

