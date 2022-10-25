Today is Tuesday October 25, 2022
Disney+ snags ‘Doctor Who’ for global distribution

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2022 at 10:39 am
BBC/Disney+

Disney Branded Television and the BBC trumpeted on Tuesday that it will be bringing the beloved British sci-fi show Doctor Who to a global audience.

The announcement was made this morning by the next Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The deal will bring future episodes of the series about the titular time and dimension-spanning hero to viewers all over the world via streaming on Disney+.

Doctor Who first appeared on TV in the U.K. in 1963. Since then, 13 actors have portrayed the character; Gatwa's debut will be in 2023.

Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television said in a statement, "Doctor Who has captivated the imaginations of families around the world for the past six decades. We are so excited about this collaboration with the BBC, and the opportunity to bring this iconic franchise -- and [producer] Russell T Davies' brilliant vision -- to life for a huge new global audience."

Davis added of the doctor's powerful gadget, "Grab your sonic screwdrivers and prepare to travel through time and space!"

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



