Southside Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2022 at 10:49 am

TYLER (AP) – Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Tuesday reported net income of $27 million in its third quarter. The bank said it had earnings of 84 cents per share. The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $77.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $69.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

