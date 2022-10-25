Six injured after truck crashes into Flint home

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2022 at 10:54 am

FLINT — Six people are injured after a truck crashed into a Flint home on Walnut Hill and Oak Trail Drive after a two-vehicle collision, according to our news partner KETK. Officials said among the injured was a baby who was life-flighted to a hospital. The call came in around 7 a.m. when fire officials were dispatched to the scene. When they arrived, officials with the Flint-Gresham Fire Department said a truck was inside of the house with an SUV attached to it. Of the injured, three were in one car, another was injured from a second car and two injuries were reported from inside the house. The roadway has since been reopened.

Go Back