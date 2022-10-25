Today is Tuesday October 25, 2022
Police investigate fatal pedestrian accident

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2022 at 10:55 am
TYLER — A pedestrian was fatally struck on a Tyler roadway. According to Tyler police, it happened just after midnight Tuesday. Officers responded to the 3700 block of Troup Hwy following a report of a pedestrian in the roadway. Witnesses said the pedestrian was in the roadway on Troup Hwy, not at an intersection or designated crosswalk, when he was struck by a vehicle that was northbound on Troup Hwy. The pedestrian was identified as Caleb Roach, 46, from Tyler. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



