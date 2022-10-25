Today is Tuesday October 25, 2022
NFL to review refs seeking Mike Evans’ autograph

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2022 at 7:38 am
By JENNA LAINE

The NFL is reviewing a video that appears to show two officials in uniform asking Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for an autograph in the tunnel after Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The video captured by 1340 AM Fox Sports shows side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter calling Evans’ name and each getting autographs from the star receiver after Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss.

Lamberth is in his 21st season and Sutter is in his fourth.

The NFL and the NFL Referees Association bar officials from approaching players, coaches and NFL team personnel for autographs, as it can give the appearance of partiality.

The collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLRA allows officials to seek autographs, team merchandise and memorabilia for charitable endeavors, but those requests must be made through the league’s officiating department and not in person.

NFL Network first reported Monday that the league was looking into the video.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.



