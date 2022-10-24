Today is Monday October 24, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas man who sold gun to hostage-taker gets nearly eight years

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2022 at 4:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – The Department of Justice says a man who sold a pistol to a man who used it to hold four hostages inside a Texas synagogue before being fatally shot by the FBI has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison for a federal gun crime. Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty in June to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors say Williams sold Malik Faisal Akram the weapon Akram used when he entered Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas-area suburb of Colleyville on Jan. 15 and held the synagogue’s rabbi and three others hostage.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC