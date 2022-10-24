Texas man who sold gun to hostage-taker gets nearly eight years

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2022 at 4:18 pm

DALLAS (AP) – The Department of Justice says a man who sold a pistol to a man who used it to hold four hostages inside a Texas synagogue before being fatally shot by the FBI has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison for a federal gun crime. Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty in June to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors say Williams sold Malik Faisal Akram the weapon Akram used when he entered Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas-area suburb of Colleyville on Jan. 15 and held the synagogue’s rabbi and three others hostage.

