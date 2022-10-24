Tyler police investigate homicide

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2022 at 3:55 pm

TYLER — Police in Tyler seek your help solving a weekend homicide. On October 22nd at around 2:47 p.m., officers responded to N. Broadway Ave. between 24th and 26th Streets. A victim was located on the sidewalk and transported to UT Health, where he died as a result of gunshot wounds. Witnesses said two suspects were seen running after the shooting. The victim has been identified as Cornelius Tims, a 43, of Tyler. If you have any information on this case, contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

