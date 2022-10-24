Today is Monday October 24, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler police investigate homicide

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2022 at 3:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler police investigate homicideTYLER — Police in Tyler seek your help solving a weekend homicide. On October 22nd at around 2:47 p.m., officers responded to N. Broadway Ave. between 24th and 26th Streets. A victim was located on the sidewalk and transported to UT Health, where he died as a result of gunshot wounds. Witnesses said two suspects were seen running after the shooting. The victim has been identified as Cornelius Tims, a 43, of Tyler. If you have any information on this case, contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC