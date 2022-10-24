Today is Monday October 24, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Breaking News: U.S. stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2022 at 3:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Breaking News: U.S. stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook parent Meta are all reporting their latest results this week, as are Coca-Cola and General Motors. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% Monday. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose.

Markets in Europe gained ground and U.K. government bonds rallied as Treasury chief Rishi Sunak became assured of becoming the prime minster, replacing Liz Truss, who quit last week after her tax-cutting economic package caused turmoil in financial markets.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC