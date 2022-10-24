Tyler man indicted for murder in shooting of two at family gathering

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2022 at 2:30 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man was indicted for murder and aggravated assault and is accused of shooting two men at a family gathering on Moore Street in Tyler June 25. According to our news partner KETK, court documents say the family had gathered to celebrate the birthday of a deceased family member who witnesses said shares twins with Larry Taylor. Taylor, 40, was initially arrested at the time of the incident after officials said he went to the gathering to try to get the twins to leave with him when a family member intervened. Documents state Taylor left with one child and returned to the gathering about 30 to 45 minutes later. Taylor told officials at the time he left the child at his girlfriend’s house and went to purchase a gun from a friend before returning.

Taylor then returned to the house, and according to documents, tried to start a fight and began shooting when family members told him to leave. Jabraylon Franklin, 24, died from his injuries, and Cameron Price, 25, was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting. Taylor was booked into the Smith County Jail on June 26 for murder and assault with a deadly weapon and was indicted on those charges on Sept. 15.

Go Back