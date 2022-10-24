Today is Monday October 24, 2022
Texas represented on AP preseason All-America team

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2022 at 1:50 pm
NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – One Texas hoopster is named on The Associated Press preseason All-America team. Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky and Gonzaga’s Drew Timme are unanimous selections. They were joined by North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, Houston guard Marcus Sasser, and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Timme and Jackson-Davis were AP preseason All-Americans a year ago. Tshiebwe is the first AP national player of the year to return for another season since Tyler Hansbrough came back to lead North Carolina to a national title in 2009.



