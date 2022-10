Gregg County jury duty canceled

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2022 at 12:46 pm

LONGVIEW — Gregg County cleared their jury docket for all trials the week of October 24. Our news partner KETK reports anyone with a jury summons for this week is no longer required to show up for their scheduled jury duty. District Clerk Trey Hattaway says he appreciates the county’s citizens and their willingness to serve.

