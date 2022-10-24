Today is Monday October 24, 2022
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer out now

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2022 at 12:36 pm
Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has dropped the official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The film, the third focused on Paul Rudd's Ant-Man/Scott Lang and the second featuring Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne/the Wasp in the title, will kick off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it opens in U.S. theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.

Set to Elton John's "Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road," the trailer also features Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer also returning as Hope's parents, Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne -- the original Ant-Man and the Wasp, respectively.

Kathryn Newton has been re-cast as Cassie Long, Scott's daughter, who in the trailer invents a gadget that sucks the gang into the Quantum Realm and puts them face to face with Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, first seen in season one of Loki on Disney+.

According to the film's official synopsis, the heroes' adventure "will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible."

In July, director Peyton Reed and the cast joined Kevin Feige onstage at San Diego Comic-Con for a Q&A and first look at the film. Rudd told the crowd that "Scott is pretty pleased with himself in his role with saving the universe" after the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Even as the trailer hints, some people confuse him for Spider-Man.

Newton added that the new film will explore the dynamic between Scott and Cassie, as her father missed years of her life while trapped in the Quantum Realm. "Cassie is becoming who she's supposed to be," she teased. "And I don't want to say anything else!"

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



