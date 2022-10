One dead after “crane incident” at Eastman Chemical in Longview

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2022 at 1:41 pm

LONGVIEW – A Joyce Crane employee is dead after an incident at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview, officials confirmed. According to our news partner KETK, Captain Tyler Owen with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they had deputies on scene as of 11 a.m. Monday. They didn’t immediately know how many are injured, Owen said. We’ll have updates as new information comes in.

Go Back