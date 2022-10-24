Today is Monday October 24, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


County property taxes mailed

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2022 at 11:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


County property taxes mailedTYLER — The Smith County Tax Office is mailing out 187,000 property tax statements. Payments can be made by scanning the QR code on your statement; it will take you directly to the payment page on your account. If you live in the Whitehouse Independent School District, your property tax statements will not be mailed until after the November 8 General Election, Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber said. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, is the deadline for paying property taxes. Taxpayers can make their payments online, in person, through the Tax Office’s drop-box outside of the Cotton Belt Building, or by mail. Click here for all the details.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC