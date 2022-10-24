County property taxes mailed

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2022 at 11:30 am

TYLER — The Smith County Tax Office is mailing out 187,000 property tax statements. Payments can be made by scanning the QR code on your statement; it will take you directly to the payment page on your account. If you live in the Whitehouse Independent School District, your property tax statements will not be mailed until after the November 8 General Election, Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber said. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, is the deadline for paying property taxes. Taxpayers can make their payments online, in person, through the Tax Office’s drop-box outside of the Cotton Belt Building, or by mail. Click here for all the details.

