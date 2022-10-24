Astros and Phillies to face off in 2022 World Series

(NEW YORK) -- The stage has been set for the 2022 World Series.

The best-of-seven championship series will feature the Philadelphia Phillies against the Houston Astros.

The Astros advanced on Sunday night after sweeping the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, beating them 6-5.

The Phillies, meanwhile, advanced earlier on Sunday, besting the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

The Phillies and Astros will begin battling it out for the championship title on Friday, when Game 1 of the World Series is slated to take place.

