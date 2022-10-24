TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2022 at 10:58 am

TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will be working to repair a drainage structure on SH 149. The work will be off pavement, but there will be a lane closure in that section. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a level up crew on SH 64 at the SH 135 overpass. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

Go Back