TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

October 24, 2022
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will be working to repair a drainage structure on SH 149. The work will be off pavement, but there will be a lane closure in that section. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a level up crew on SH 64 at the SH 135 overpass. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.



