Five victims hurt in St. Louis high school shooting, gunman in custody: Source

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2022 at 10:45 am

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(ST. LOUIS) -- Five victims were injured in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday morning, according to a source briefed on the investigation.

The suspect "was quickly stopped by police" inside the school following the shooting and taken into custody, according to the St. Louis Public School District and St. Louis police.

The suspect was also injured, the source told ABC News.

Students are being evacuated from the building, the district said.

The conditions of those injured were not immediately clear, and the source said not all injured were necessarily shot.

Story developing...

