Today is Monday October 24, 2022
Family Life Center in Overton destroyed by fire

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2022 at 10:51 am
Family Life Center in Overton destroyed by fireOVERTON — Firefighters from across the region were on the scene of a significant structure fire in downtown Overton, according to our news partner KETK. The fire was reported around 7:00 Sunday night and reportedly destroyed the First Baptist Church’s Family Life Center. Officials said crews are still at the scene working hot-spots. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The public has been advised to avoid the downtown area. Numerous departments from across East Texas, including Rusk, Smith and Gregg counties, responded to the scene to assist.



