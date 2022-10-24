Charlotte fires football coach Will Healy after 1-7 start

By CHRIS LOW

Charlotte has fired Will Healy as head football coach.

“We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought to our program,” athletic director Mike Hill said in a statement Sunday. “He made an impact here that will never be forgotten. Sadly, however, our on-field results have not met expectations. Will and his family are special people and we wish them the best.”

Healy was in his fourth season with the 49ers, who are 1-7 following their 34-15 loss Saturday at home to heavy underdog Florida International.

Healy, 37, was 15-24 overall at Charlotte, which has lost 12 of its past 14 games dating back to last season. Healy was the head coach at Austin Peay before landing the Charlotte head job in 2019. In his first season, he led the 49ers to a 7-6 record and their first appearance in a bowl game, a 31-9 loss to Buffalo in the Bahamas Bowl. But since that 2019 season, Charlotte is just 8-18.

Charlotte, which is a member of Conference USA, is set to move to the American Athletic Conference in 2023-24. Charlotte became an FBS program in 2013.

Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

The 49ers’ seven losses this season were by an average margin of 22.4 points.

