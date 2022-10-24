Chargers CB J.C. Jackson, WR Mike Williams both carted off

Posted/updated on: October 24, 2022 at 6:10 am

By LINDSEY THIRY

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers suffered multiple injuries that appear significant in their 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson was carted off the field in the second quarter after dislocating his right knee, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. And wide receiver Mike Williams required assistance leaving the field in the fourth quarter because of an injury to his right ankle.

Williams, who walked off the field with support of the medical staff, was transported on a cart from the sideline to the locker room at SoFi Stadium. Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, speaking to reporters after the game, referenced a high ankle sprain for Williams, before adding that there haven’t been tests to confirm that.

Jackson suffered his injury with 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining in the first half as he attempted to defend a 23-yard touchdown pass caught by wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. The Chargers’ medical staff tended to Jackson for a prolonged period and put an air cast on his right leg before carting him off the field.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley, in his postgame remarks, described Jackson’s knee injury as “significant.”

Williams’ injury came with 7:20 remaining in the game as he caught a 12-yard pass in traffic. Against the Seahawks, Williams caught seven passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson and Williams become the latest in a long list of injured Chargers players this season, including Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa and Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater, both of whom are on injured reserve.

After playing four seasons in New England as an undrafted free agent — and grabbing a league-high 25 interceptions since 2018 — Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million free agent contract with the Chargers in March.

However, he has since been unable to match the success he found with the Patriots.

Jackson underwent ankle surgery in August and was sidelined for two of the Chargers’ first four games.

In Week 6, in a 19-16 win over the Denver Broncos, Jackson did not play in the second half.

“It just wasn’t good enough in the first half,” Staley said when asked why Jackson was replaced by Michael Davis. “And we felt like we needed to make a change.”

Ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Seahawks, Staley said Jackson was not playing to standard but added, “We’re going to stay with him, keep coaching him, and see if we can get him comfortable.”

When asked if Jackson was making mental mistakes, Staley responded, “That’s fair to say.”

In four games, Jackson has one pass deflection and 13 tackles.

Go Back