Today is Sunday October 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Josh Jacobs rushes for 3 TDs, Raiders beat Texans 38-20

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2022 at 8:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three second-half touchdowns, and the Las Vegas Raiders ran away from the Houston Texans 38-20. In a battle of one-win teams coming off byes, Las Vegas dominated the Texans after halftime, outscoring them 28-10 behind 227 yards of offense, including 98 from Jacobs on the ground. Las Vegas erased a three-point, fourth-quarter deficit. The Raiders scored on four straight possessions before safety Duron Harmon sealed the win by intercepting Davis Mills and returning it 73 yards for a touchdown. Derek Carr completed 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown. Davante Adams had eight receptions for 95 yards.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC